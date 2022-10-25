‘That goal’s got to stand’

West Ham United’s Kurt Zouma (centre right) scores their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Monday October 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Ham. Photo credit

SKY Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Sean Dyche were both in agreement over the controversial decision to award West Ham United’s opener against Cherries last night.

With the game approaching half-time at London Stadium, the hosts broke the deadlock.

A corner from Jarrod Bowen Struck the arms of defender Thilo Kehrer, sending it goalwards. Chris Mepham headed clear, only for Tomas Soucek to nod the ball back into a dangerous area, with Kurt Zouma eventually providing the decisive flick.

The Hammers went on to win 2-0, with Said Benrahma slamming home a late penalty, after Jordan Zemura was penalized for handball in the box.

Video Assistant referee for the fixture Mike Dean did not recommend on-field official David Coote to review any footage of the opening goal, with the decision to allow it incensing Cherries’ fans, players and interim boss Gary O’Neil.

O’Neil was booked for his protests and speaking after the game and told the Daily Echo after the game: “I thought it was a terrible decision.

“The first goal cannot stand. It’s impossible for me that that is a goal. His arm moved towards the ball, it impacted where the ball was going.

“I can’t understand how that would be given.”

The explanation from officials is that if Kehrer’s handball immediately led to a goal, it would have been disallowed. The question then moved to whether or not the handball action was deliberate and if Kehrer’s arms, tucked into his body, were in a natural position.

Discussing the dubious opener, speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Carragher said: “I think it’s a goal. I’d go with what the officials have given.

“There’s so many people in that six-yard box, that’s obviously a tactic. It comes in and there’s no doubt it hits the arm of the West Ham defender. They recycle it and keep it going.”

Ex-Burnley boss Dyche added: “It’s not the clear, but it looks to me as though he (Kehrer) has got his eyes shut, he’s lost sight of the ball, he’s kind of thrown his head at it, his hands are in front of his body.

“I don’t think that’s a deliberate action, personally. The flight of the ball has just come over the path of (Marcos) Senesi’s head.”

He added: “Let’s have it right, there’s always that double standard. If it goes against you, you’re crying it in and if you get one you go ‘well, it happens’.

“I think that goal’s got to stand.”

Carragher then replied: “I agree. I think we both felt that when it first happened.

“We were talking about would it be a penalty in that situation? We speak so often about the position of the arms. I agree with Sean.

“He’s going for the header, almost half-heartedly and he’s got his eyes closed, maybe in case he gets hurt or something happens and it just comes off the arm.

“I don’t think he’s really got any intention of the direction where it’s going. They recycle it really well.”