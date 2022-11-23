Thanksgiving Provides Chance for Vikings to Bounce Back

The Vikings (8-2) seven-game winning streak came to an end after a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Minnesota will look to respond quickly when it hosts New England (6-4) on Thanksgiving night.

Here’s a look at where the Vikings rank heading into Week 12:

Well. 9 (down 6 spots): Dan Hanzus – NFL.com

An afternoon that began with deafening “Skol!” chants and sky-high confidence ended with a half-empty stadium and a 40-3 defeat that makes you wonder how good these Vikings really are despite their Stellar win-loss record. There was no one culprit in the stunning blowout to the Cowboys: Kirk Cousins ​​was under constant duress, Justin Jefferson was largely neutralized, and the defense had no answers for Dallas’ passing or run game. “This league has a way of humbling any football team at any point in time if you don’t play good football,” Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said after the carnage. Yep, a Bury The Ball game if ever there was one.

Well. 5 (down 2 spots): NFL Staff – Bleacher Report

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Just ask the Minnesota Vikings.

Just one week ago, the Vikings were riding high. The team had won its seventh straight game by shocking the Bills in Buffalo. Minnesota looked like one of the NFC’s best teams. Maybe the best.

Then the Dallas Cowboys came to town and dropped a forty-burger. Minnesota was blasted in every way a team can be. The loss was the worst home setback for the team in almost six decades and the second-worst home loss in franchise history.

The loss left Minnesota with a negative point differential, a rarity for an 8-2 team. It also drastically shifted the narrative around the team, from that of a Super Bowl contender to talk that it isn’t as good as its record. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell acknowledged that the conversation may have changed — but said that it didn’t matter to him.

“I don’t think we can get concerned with those things,” O’Connell said. “I just know each and every week in this league is another opportunity to really prove who you are. As a football team, I don’t think we did that [Sunday]. I don’t think we gave ourselves a chance to compete. We’ve got a lot of things in a short week to try to get right.”