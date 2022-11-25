Thanksgiving Leftovers: NFL Films Airs ‘Football Life’ of New England Patriots Legend

Former New England Patriots icon, Julian Edelman, is about to be profiled in another documentary.

This week NFL Films released the trailer for Edelman’s Episode of “A Football Life” which is a documentary series of 116 episodes, developed by NFL Films and aired on NFL Network that documents the lives of select NFL players, coaches, owners, and teams.

