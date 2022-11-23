Thanks to the golf tournament’s sponsors, volunteers – Daily Freeman

Dear Editor,

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I wish to give my many thanks, along with my sincere appreciation to all the sponsors, volunteers and players who made the Saugerties Athletic Association’s 31st Annual Sawyer Motors/Sawyer Chevy Golf Tournament, on September 18, an overwhelming success

The tournament was once again a sell-out and financial success for the 31st consecutive year.

Many thanks to tournament Lead Sponsor Bob and Larry Siracusano for their tremendous show of generosity. Additionally, John and Sara Smith, proprietors of Rip Van Winkle Country Club. You are all remarkable individuals and we are most fortunate to have you as part of our great community!

My many thanks to the Tournament Committee, along with the other volunteers. To all of you, your tireless efforts, dedication, support and generosity have been unprecedented. I can never begin to extend the amount of thanks and appreciation equal to your support and generosity.

I wish you and yours a very happy, healthy and safe holiday season, along with hopes you are able to enjoy the Wonders of Christmas with your family. May 2023 be the year you are blessed with nothing but happiness and good health, along with being your best year yet. Thank you all, again and ALL THE BEST TO THE BEST!

Greg Chorvas

Saugerties, NY

The Writer is chairman of the SAA Golf Tournament.