‘Thanks to Phil and Greg’: Golf World Reacts to Massive PGA Tour Announcement

The controversy between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is never ending. Greg Norman’s strategies have helped the new league reach a level to become a serious threat to the former tour. However, the Tour has been making consistent efforts to match LIV’s strategies. And a recent announcement by the Tour has left the fans pondering.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The PGA Tour makes a new announcement

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As old players leave the tour to join LIV Golf for more money, the PGA Tour is now trying to make changes to its Legacies and formats. After bringing certain changes in the prize money and the format of the tournaments, the Tour recently made another shocking announcement. To raise the number of players joining the tour, Jay Monahan’s league has added an up-front base pay for the new players.

Golf – The Inaugural LIV Golf Invitational – Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Britain – June 10, 2022 Team Hy Flyer’s Phil Mickelson of the US during the second round REUTERS/Paul Childs

It wasn’t long ago when players on the tour were calling LIV Golf a money-led league. But looking at Greg Norman snatching away the most talented players, the PGA Tour has finally started to take similar actions. The new players including veteran pro, Nick Lindheim, received $500,000 for joining the Tour. Lindheim recently played at the Sanderson Farms Championship and made his way back to the Tour.

Golf fans react to the PGA Tour’s new base pay system

Fans have been thoroughly following and involved in the PGA Tour vs LIV Golf controversy since it began. And they have strong opinions on the reason why the former tour made such an announcement.

Many fans said that the new Tour players should thank Phil Mickelson and Greg Norman for setting the standards high. After all, the PGA Tour is changing its terms to resist new players from joining the Saudi-backed league.

And on the other hand, some fans appreciated the PGA Tour for moving ahead with the times and doing what is required.

Some even compared the former tour and LIV Golf and taunted the Tour for copying LIV’s ways.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Tour has cleared its intentions of matching the LIV Golf league’s practices. However, people are looking at the new announcements as LIV Golf’s Threat to the former tour’s future. Nevertheless, fans are still waiting to find out if the tour’s new practices could retain the players. What do you think? Let us know in the comments down below.

Watch This Story: Phil Mickelson Reveals the Only Reason Why He’s Still Fighting Against the PGA Tour