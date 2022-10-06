Thanks for supporting St. Bernard’s golf scramble | News, Sports, Jobs

To the editor:

On behalf of our students, Faculty and Education Council, I want to thank all participants and sponsors for making this year’s St. Bernard’s scramble golf tournament a resounding success! We were maxed out on the course, with 40 golfers and a group of fantastic volunteers. Tony, Si and their team at the Saranac Lake Golf Club made sure the course was in great shape and provided a welcoming and fun venue. The Gillis family of Blue Line Brewery and Tail O’ the Pup provided a delicious post-tournament lunch. Congratulations to the winning team of John Decker, Justin Garwood, Will Ellsworth and Kurt Reyell, who had the low score of 31, 5 under par. Congratulations also goes out to Chuck Dobson for winning the putting contest, Jamie Gunther for winning the Women’s Longest drive and closest to the line, Tod Hagar for winning the men’s closest to the line, John Decker for winning the men’s Longest drive, and Phil Leonidas for winning the men’s closet to the pin. Skins were won by Team Martin and Team Lupini Construction. Our annual golf tournament raises funds for our tuition assistance program, which ensures that all families, regardless of income level, are able to choose St. Bernard’s School for their children. Our generous sponsors this year were: Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Adirondack Health, Bear Essentials Apparel, Blue Line Insurance, Blue Line Brewery, Blue Moon Cafe, Boulder Landscaping, Crowne Plaza Lake Placid, Duff’s Dumpsters, Fogarty’s Lake Flower Marina, Gauthier’s Saranac Lake Inn , Hotel Saranac, Lupini Construction, Moody Tree Farm, Mullarney’s Garden Center, Napa Auto Center, Rice Furniture, Small Fortune Studio, Tail O’ The Pup, The Dance Sanctuary, Tri-Lakes Center for Dentistry, Whiteface Club and Resort.

Thank you for supporting our students and families.

Sincerely,

Andrea Kilbourne-Hill

Principal,

St. Bernard’s School

Saranac Lake