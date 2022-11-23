Thankful for the GOAL Scholarship program

Dear Editor,

As a beneficiary of the GOAL Scholarship Program, allow me a section in your paper to express my gratitude to those who are the leaders of this program.

Earlier last year I applied for a program that was offered by the GOAL Scholarship program which was initiated by His Excellency President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali and his cabinet. I must say the application and approval process was very smooth, speedy and efficient.

Upon attending the program at the respective university, information and communication between the Ministry of Public Service, the respective university and myself (student) was readily prepared and available to students. I must commend the Minister of Public Service Hon. Sonia Parag does her excellent work at orchestrating this system of communication. This has helped in the motivation of various colleagues of mine in expressing their intentions of further studying through the GOAL Scholarship Programme.

Being a beneficiary and having knowledge of how the GOAL Scholarship Program works I can safely say that the GOAL Scholarship Program gives every single Guyanese an opportunity to study a program and further advance their curriculum vitae (CV).

The Guyana Online Learning Academy is an excellent and effective program that will aid in helping Guyanese of all backgrounds, develop themselves once they take advantage of the program.

Thus, I will like to urge all my fellow Guyanese to take advantage of this Program since it is very effective and adds a lot to one’s Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Yours truly,

Randy Mangru

Region 6