Thankful for support of Women’s Civic Chamber Golf Scramble | News, Sports, Jobs

To the editor:

The Women’s Civic Chamber of Saranac Lake held a benefit Golf Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 27. Forty-three Golfers participated in the event Hosted at the Saranac Lake Golf Club. Funds raised benefit the Women’s Civic Chamber of Saranac Lake in their support of the greater Saranac Lake community through our activities, events and donations.

The event was a great success. A barbecue lunch was served and prizes were awarded. The Golfers who participated had the opportunity to meet and golf with Team USA athletes. Skeleton sliders Dan Barefoot (Beijing 2022) and Nick Tucker, development bobsled Pilots Lauren Brzozowski and Josh Burrell, doubles luge Slider Zack DiGregorio (Beijing 2022), Women’s luge Slider Emily Sweeney (Beijing 2022, Pyeongchang 2018) and doubles luge slider, Jayson Terdiman (Pyeongchang 2018, Sochi 2014). All time spent on the course with our local golfers.

Congratulations to the Golf Scramble winners. The first place Women’s team with a score of 42 consisted of Sam Betters, Peggy Dora, Bridget McKillip and Kook McKillip. The first place mixed team with a score of 30 included Dede Bailey, Tanner Courcelle, Tristan Fitzgerald and Mary Ellen Rock. The first place men’s team with a score of 33 consisted of Larry Pickreign, Larry Pickreigh Jr and Jari Durfee.

The Women’s Civic Chamber wishes to thank our sponsors, without whom this event would not have been possible: ADK Lakes and Trails Outfitters, Adirondack Wine and Liquor, Ayres Realty and Insurance, Beth Hall Berkshire Hathaway, Bye Bye Black Fly, Dewey Mountain, Edward Jones, Gauthier’s Saranac Lake, Hex and Hop Brewery, Ian Breen, JFM Sports, Lake Placid Club Golf Courses, Malone Golf Club, Ray Brook Brewhouse, Romano’s Saranac Lanes, Say Real Estate, Saranac Lake Golf Club, Tail O’ The Pup BBQ , USA Luge, Village Mercantile, Whiteface Club and Resort, Winter Carnival Gift Shop and individual members of the Women’s Civic Chamber.

We are grateful to live in a generous and fun-loving community and look forward to next year’s Golf Scramble!

Cathy Wigger

President, Women’s Civic Chamber of Saranac Lake