“Thank You, Thank You, Thank You for Bringing Back…” – Golf Fans Are Delighted After PGA Tour 2k23 Reveals a Massive Update Ahead of an Awaited Season

EA has announced exciting updates for PGA TOUR 2K23 ahead of Season 2’s launch, and fans can’t wait to try it out.

Every year, EA launches a fresh edition of PGA TOUR, a game for all golf enthusiasts. Just like FIFA, this series ranks under the ‘iconic’ section, getting its importance from fans. After all, it acts as a gold mine for golf fanatics, inviting them to show off their skills on the screen.

In 2022, the developers confirmed an October 11 release date for the 23rd edition. They claimed a much better version of the game, improved graphics, more features, and a lot of other stuff. However, fans were disappointed with the unavailability of cross-play, limited courses, ranked matchmaking, and a large roster of characters. Thus, as the game approached its next season, the makers promised exciting updates for fans. And now, it is time for them to get revealed for the coming season on January 13.

PGA Tour 2K23 fans left awestruck after Developer and Publisher confirmed exciting news for season 2

On October 11, 2022, golf fans celebrated one of their biggest wins as EA dropped PGA TOUR 2K23. They felt overwhelmed as the title was finally in their hands, after months of anticipation, of course. However, they were upset with the franchise since the new installment had limited updates in its first season.

So, they demanded fresh additions before the start of Season 2. Taking the players’ feedback into consideration, the devs responded positively, announcing all the possible content for the upcoming season. To name a few, Season 2 will feature:

Cross-Play

New Courses

Ranked Matchmaking

New Playable Golfers

Apart from that, an official statement also confirmed a few more things. Here’s what it said: “Season 2 of PGA TOUR 2K23 is going big with all-new rewards, including one of Callaway’s most famous drivers. This Season, Premium and Premium+ Pass holders will have the chance to earn Under Armor and Callaway clothing and gear at each tier, available until March 24, 2023!”

Finally, Tiger Wood fans will have to keep an eye out for this season as they might get an anticipated update. Apparently, Clubhouse Pass 2 will feature Pebble Beach Golf Links and Tiger Woods-themed Payne’s Valley. So, if you still haven’t checked out the game, it’s high time you do that. After all, we already have comments like, “Thank you, Thank you, Thank you for bringing back online ranking. Great news.” And well, for the players expecting a Massive update, it will release on Friday, January 13.

