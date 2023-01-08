‘Thank You Greg’: Enthralling PGA Tour Stat Opens Door For Sneaky Reactions From The Golf World

Healthy competition is always looked upon as a good thing. Not only does it further development, but it also helps individual growth. The golf world recently saw competition grow with LIV Golf stepping into the picture. Despite the resistance, recent news about the PGA Tour players brought to light how the Saudi-backed competition worked well for them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LIV stepped into the golf game late in 2022. Since then, the PGA Tour has done tons to retain its players. In hopes of stopping them from jumping ship, the tour also increased their purses and prizes, which led to a staggering record being set.

Golf fans react to PGA Tour players’ income news

A recent Golf Digest report revealed that a record number of players made over a million dollars on the American Tour. Through all the events of the Tour, 126 professionals walked away with at least a million dollars at the end of the season.

When the news hit the public, they had only one thing on their mind: LIV Golf. The golf community erupted in favor of LIV, saying the Tour players should be thanking the Saudi-funded Tour. One fan even commented, “Thank you Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson!”

The fans continued to thank LIV for forcing their Nemesis Tour to increase their purses. One wrote, “Thanks LIV for cutting into the PGA Tour gouging of its players.” Another fan even suggested a LIV Golf for women.

Do you too think the players owe LIV Golf thanks for the way they have benefited because of them?

How many players in LIV Golf made over a million dollars?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the Saudi-backed circuit, every single player walked away with over a million dollars in earnings. The first LIV season began with 8 events, of which players who had played in at least 7 all walked away with at least a million dollars. This was separate from their signing deals and included only the wins during the series.

Oct 23, 2022; Ridgeland, South Carolina, USA; Rory McIlroy plays from the fourth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP in South Carolina golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The least among them was that of 40-year-old Shaun Norris, who had won one event on the DP World Tour. Norris ended his Inaugural LIV season with $1,006,000, placing 52nd on the individual Leaderboard standings. On the Tour, the 126th player with a million in winnings was Nick Watney, who took home $1,012,572. Although the difference in wins was not large, Norris earned his in 23 fewer appearances than Watney.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story – Greg Norman Makes a Billion Dollar Revelation About the PGA Tour

The Purses on the Tour are now increasing even more. Will this mean that even more people will walk away with millions at the end of the season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.