Thank you for the countless memories, Bogey.

A key free-agent signing before the 19/20 season, the Clutch Croatian was immediately embraced by the Jazz fanbase with his strong work ethic, obvious love of the game, and ability to hit a memorable game-winning shot.

Bogey averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists throughout his career in Utah, shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent beyond the arc. The fan-favorite was one of the Greatest shooters to put on a Jazz jersey, ranking in the top-10 of multiple shooting categories.

He’s ranked No. 5 (189, 2019-20) and 10 (181, 2021-22) in most three-pointers made in a single-season, and No. 3 in free throw percentage (90.3%, 2019-20). They leave Utah ranked third in free throw percentage (88.0 percent), fifth in made three-pointers (550), and No. 10 in points per game (18.4).

Throughout his three seasons in Utah, Bogey played in 204 regular season games and 17 playoff games, starting every one of them. Since he joined the team, the Jazz compiled a 145-81 record (.642 ​​winning percentage) and advanced to the Playoffs every season.

His first season in the mountains was a special year after he averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc and 90.3% from the free-throw line. Unfortunately, he didn’t join the team in the NBA Bubble for the Playoffs due to wrist surgery, ending his season.

Coming off surgery, Bogey’s 20/21 season started out slow, but finished strong. He averaged 17.0 points on 39% shooting from deep, and helped lead Utah to the best regular season record in the NBA and the number one seed in the Western Conference.

Finally healthy, Bogdanovic rebounded with a phenomenal showing last season. He averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 38.7% from three-point territory. The chants of “BOGEY, BOGEY, BOGEY” from the 21/22 Playoffs still resonate throughout Vivint Arena.

Included in his highlights are a career-high 48 points against Denver on May 5, 2021, and a playoff career-high 32 points against the Clippers later that postseason.

With one of the best moments of last season, Bogey smashed the Jazz record for most three-pointers made in a game with 11 on March 6 at Oklahoma City.

While his time in Utah is best known for his basketball acumen, Bogey was admired for many other reasons.

Normally stoic on the court, it was well-known that he was one of the funniest guys in the locker room. His quips and one-liners were the stuff of legends and rarely seen by the outside world.

But the underrated part of his game: his walk-in fits.

The “Croatian Assassin” Rocked the sleek tracksuits and velor with precision, making him one of the sharpest Dressers on the team, and in the league.

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 20: Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Utah Jazz arrives to the arena before the game against the New York Knicks on March 20, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Bogey, you’ll be missed. Always a Jazzman.