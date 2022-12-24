‘Thank You for Everything’: Lexi Thompson, Who Was Introduced to Golf by Her Father, Once Penned a Heartfelt Message to the LPGA Player’s ‘#1 Supporter’

It is not a secret that Lexi Thompson made a career in golf because of her father, Scott Thompson. Yes, her hard work and passion for golf made her one of the world’s best female players, but if not for her father, she would never have known about the sport in the first place. And the American had these thoughts in her mind when she penned a sweet message for her dad on a special day.

Father’s Day is special. And who would know it better than the 27-year-old golfer who, according to her LPGA Tour profile, has won 11 Championships with the training she got from her dad. Hence, she took her invaluable time to appreciate him last year with a meaningful social media message.

A heartfelt message from Lexi Thompson to her father

People in America, among some other countries, celebrate Father’s day on the third Sunday of every June. And it fell on June 19 last year. Although Lexi Thompson couldn’t post on the same day, she didn’t forget to tweet a day later.

“Happy Father’s Day to my #1 supporter alongside my mom ❤️,” the LPGA Tour player wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and always being there for me!” her tweet further read.

Lexi started golfing at the age of 5,and she started playing in competitions a year later. Notably, in a Q&A video from her sponsor Bridgestone Golf, she revealed that she considers her first-ever win and her major as the most enjoyable victories. And according to her, she finds them special because her dad was carrying her bag.

The Thompson men enjoy caddying for the LPGA star

Since 2010, when she turned professional, the 1-time major Champion has changed her caddy more than a few times. And three of them were family.

Scott Thompson used to carry her bag since she was 9, and continued to do so until she got two years of experience as a professional player. “My dad has been there for us as support when we’ve needed it,” she once said about Scott, according to an LPGA article from 2015. “…encouragement when we’ve needed it; help when we’ve needed it.”

Moreover, her two Elder brothers, Nicholas and Curtis, both professional golfers, have also caddied for her multiple times. In fact, Curtis was on her bag when Lexi won the 2018 CME Group Tour Championship.

Lexi’s bond with her dad is undoubtedly strong and adds meaning to her game. After all family is one’s biggest support. What are your thoughts on Lexi’s bond with her dad? Let us know in the comments below.

