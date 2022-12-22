Thank you, annual golf tournament sponsors!

Last Friday, SWFL Inc. Hosted its annual golf tournament for our members and local community. The shotgun start was kicked off with over 120 businesspeople taking to Cypress Woods Golf and Country Club’s 18 holes, where local businesses were positioned on the tee boxes ready to show off their products and services. Congratulations to Presstige Printing, who were our tournament winners, shooting a collective 53!

Events like the golf tournament would not be possible without the tremendous support of our sponsors. We can’t thank this year’s golf tournament sponsors enough, who proudly partner with SWFL Inc. to expand their reach and amplify their organization’s message. Thank you to our Title Sponsor, Key Private Bank; Raffle & Mulligan Sponsor, Presstige Printing; Putting Green Sponsors PGT Innovations, A-Dales Kitchen and Bath and Group Management Services, Inc., and Water Sponsor Kinetico Water Systems. In addition, we’d like to thank our Scorecard Sponsor Ashmore Design and our Golf Cart Sponsor Florida Gulf Coast University. Hole sponsors of the tournament include…

Fairfield by Marriott Bonita Springs

RISE Cannabis

Physicians Regional Healthcare System

Compassionate Healthcare of Southwest Florida

Oak Creek Charter School

Joe the Home Pro

Bodine Perry

Faris Team Real Estate

HBK CPAs and Consultants

Storm Smart

Chris-Tel Construction

Hodges University

Secure Staffing

Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating

Castilla Roofing

Barre Fusion

Chicken Salad Chick

If you couldn’t attend the annual golf tournament, you were certainly missed. The good news is, we have another opportunity to partner with SWFL Inc. At our first annual Clay Shooting Tournament on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 8:30 am

The Inaugural tournament will be hosted at Gulf Coast Clays in Naples. Surrounded by the Everglades National Park and the Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, the shooting range is in a beautiful location offering unrivaled scenery and a warm welcome. Included in the cost to play is 100 targets, ammo, lunch, Networking and more.

Foursomes can be purchased by visiting www.swflinc.com/clay-shooting-tournament. The cost to participate in the tournament is $800. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact Hannah Phillips, our director of programs and events, at [email protected] SWFLinc.com or 239-992-2943.

To view SWFL Inc.’s full event calendar, visit SWFLinc.com/events. We look forward to connecting with you in 2023! ¦