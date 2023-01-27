Thad Matta’s first season at Butler vs first with Ohio State basketball

Thad Matta is back in college basketball.

The winningest Coach in Ohio State men’s basketball history returned to the sport for the 2022-23 season after five seasons of retirement, resigning from his post after a 17-15 campaign in 2016-17, where the Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for the second -straight season.

Now, in 2022-23, Matta is courtside with Butler, the first program he was a head coach for in 2000-01. For Matta, it has been a bit of a slow start.

Here’s how his first season back with the Bulldogs compares to his first season at Ohio State in 2004-05.

Thad Matta missed the NCAA Tournament in his first season with Ohio State

Coach Thad Matta had the honor of making the last cut of the net after Ohio State captured the Outright Big Ten title in March 5, 2006.

Coming into his coaching tenure at Ohio State, Matta carried a four-season streak of leading teams to the NCAA Tournament with Butler and Xavier from 2000-04.

In his first season with Ohio State, that streak ended, finishing sixth in the Big Ten with a 20-12 overall record while winning only eight of 16 conference games with Terence Dials and Tony Stockman, who each averaged more than 10 points per game.

