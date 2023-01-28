TFS soccer earns split in scrimmage at White County

The TFS soccer teams opened the 2023 season with a Friday scrimmage at White County. The result was a split, as the Indians took a 7-1 win and the girls fell 5-0.

The Indians opened the scoring on Simeon Conjagic’s goal off a cross by Austin Ball. Ball scored four times in the first half, pushing the lead up to 5-1 at the time. Ball scored his fifth goal in the second half, while Jake Hall added another for good measure.

Conjagic had a goal and 2 assists, Ball had 5 goals and an assist, Hall a goal and 2 assists, and Clay Kafsky an assist. Kelton Reynolds recorded 4 saves.

“Overall, a tremendous team effort to start the season,” says Coach Jeremy Stille. “We will continue to work to increase our stamina as we get into our region games and clean up the little things. We played really hard and really well. The team had great cohesion throughout all sections of the field and did a phenomenal job limiting White County to just 5 shots on goal.”

The Lady Indians trailed just 1-0 at the half against Powerhouse White County.

“Overall, our team played well in all areas of the field, and the girls are very excited about starting the regular season,” says Coach Travis Mullis.

The season officially opens on Friday, February 3 against North Hall at home.