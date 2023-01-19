TFS honors 2022 volleyball team and Athletic Legends

Luke Morey/The Clayton Tribune. The Lady Indians volleyball team became the first team in school history to win a state title with a 35-11 record as well as eight victories over state-ranked teams.

Luke Morey/The Clayton Tribune. On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13-14, Tallulah Falls School honored the 2022 Lady Indians volleyball team and the 2022 Hall of Honor inductees, respectively. TOP: The Lady Indians volleyball team became the first team in school history to win a state title with a 35-11 record as well as eight victories over state-ranked teams.

Enoch Autry/The Clayton Tribune. The 2022 Hall of Honor inductees were honored on Saturday night. From left, Chuck Nunn, the 1968 football team who had four representatives show up, and Tim Crenshaw.