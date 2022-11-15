TFAC announces student art show, Showcase of Excellence 2023 – The Tryon Daily Bulletin

TFAC announces student art show, Showcase of Excellence 2023 Published 11:07 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Tryon Fine Arts Center is pleased to announce its Showcase of Excellence in 2023, featuring the exceptional artistic talent of high school students in the region. The premier event is a juried fine arts competition that offers young artists their first taste of a professional gallery environment.

High school teachers in North and South Carolina as well as qualified homeschoolers are invited to submit their students’ best work in painting, drawing, sculpture, mixed media, printmaking, and photography/digital media. Registration and rules for the 2023 Showcase of Excellence are available at https://tryonarts.org/showcase-of-excellence. Artwork must be delivered to TFAC on either Thursday, January 19 or Friday, January 20, 2023, between 10 am and 4 pm

Cash prizes will once again be awarded for the top student artists and teachers. First Prize and Best in Show students are awarded a cash prize to encourage their artistic pursuits. Winning teachers are also awarded a cash prize from TFAC that they can use for classroom projects. These prizes are made possible by generous donors.

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The exhibit will be on display from February 4 – February 25, 2023, in the JP Gallery at TFAC.

For more information or questions, please visit www.tryonarts.org/events or call TFAC at 828-859-8322, Tuesday – Friday, 10 am – 4 pm

Submitted by Debra Torrence