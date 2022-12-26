Texas WR makes college football transfer Portal decision

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Hall’s departure from Texas comes after he saw limited action this past season, catching one pass for seven yards after being suspended for a period during the team’s training camp following an arrest in the summer.

Hall Originally committed to Alabama coming out of Valrico (Fla.) as a four-star prospect, finishing his time with the Crimson Tide catching four passes for 72 yards and an 18.0 yard per reception average.

