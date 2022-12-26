Texas WR makes college football transfer Portal decision

Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

Hall’s departure from Texas comes after he saw limited action this past season, catching one pass for seven yards after being suspended for a period during the team’s training camp following an arrest in the summer.

Keep up: College football transfer Portal tracker for 2023

Hall Originally committed to Alabama coming out of Valrico (Fla.) as a four-star prospect, finishing his time with the Crimson Tide catching four passes for 72 yards and an 18.0 yard per reception average.

Initially considered a top-50 prospect nationally in the 2021 college football recruiting class, Hall made a positive impression in Alabama’s spring game but it didn’t translate into consistent playing time when the season started.

As a freshman, Hall returned for the national championship game after starting receivers John Metchie and Jameson Williams were injured, but Nick Saban suspended the receiver during spring practice.

From there, he entered the college football transfer portal and landed at Texas, along with former Alabama teammate tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

The NCAA Transfer Portal is a private database that includes the names of student-athletes in every sport at the Division I, II, and III levels. The full list of names is not available to the public.

A player can enter their name into the transfer portal through their school’s compliance office. Once a player gives written notification of their intent to transfer, the office puts the player’s name into the database, and they officially become a transfer.

The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and NCAA rules forbid anyone from Refusing that request.

The database includes the player’s name, contact information, information on whether the player was on scholarship, and if he is a Graduate student.

Once a player’s name appears in the transfer Portal database, other schools are free to contact the player, who can change his mind at any point in the process and withdraw from the transfer portal.

Notably, once a player enters the portal, his school no longer has to honor the Athletic Scholarship it gave him. And if that player decides to leave the Portal and return to his original school, the school doesn’t have to give him another scholarship.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook