Texas Women’s Golf opens season at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 15 University of Texas Women’s golf team, coming off their fourth Big 12 Conference Championship in the last five years and 13th place finish at the 2022 NCAA Championships will begin the 2022-23 campaign with the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M. The event is hosted by the University of Minnesota at The Royal Golf Club in Lake, Elmo, Minn.

Teams will play a total of 54 holes with 18 holes a day over the three-day event from Sept. 12-14.

The field with Golfweek rankings: Oregon (2), South Carolina (3), Wake Forest (4), Arizona State (7), Alabama (12), Virginia (13), Auburn (14), Texas (15), Florida (16), Michigan (20), Duke (21) and Minnesota.

Texas golfers: Bentley Cotton , Sophie Guo , Cindy Hsu , Faith Kilgore , Bohyun Park .

Last season Park earned Second Team All-America honors and last week was named to the ANNIKA Award preseason watch list. The award honors the best female collegiate golfer.

Kilgore, a transfer from Colorado Christian, where she was the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golf of the Year and Cindy Hsu the 2021 IMG Junior World Championships medalist will be making their Longhorn debuts.

Sophie Guo holds the Texas single-season record for scoring average at 70.71 and Bentley Cotton a native of Austin, Texas, tallied 10 rounds at par or better in the 2021-22 season.

The Royal Golf Club is a par-72 layout and measures 6,901 yards for the tournament.

Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.Com and stay tuned to TexasSports.Com for a full recap and results at the conclusion of each day.