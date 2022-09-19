Texas Women’s Golf heads to the “Mo” Morial Invitational

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 15 University of Texas Women’s golf team, coming off their second place finish at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate to open the season will continue things this week at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, Hosted by Texas A&M.

Teams will play a total of 54 holes at the Tradition Clubs in Bryan-College Station with 36 holes on Tuesday Sept. 20 and the final 18 holes on Wednesday Sept. 21.

This is the 20thth edition of this event, which was last played in 2014 and honors former Aggie Monica Welsh. In 2011 the Longhorns captured the tournament title and had four golfers finish in the top-10.

The field with Golfweek rankings: Charlotte (76), Florida (12), Houston (65), Kansas (79), Kansas State (113), Miami (40), North Texas (47), SMU (86), Texas ( 15), Texas A&M (10), Texas State (92), Texas Tech (25), UTSA (49) and UNC (42).

Texas golfers: Bentley Cotton , Sophie Guo , Cindy Hsu , Emily Odwin , Bohyun Park .

Last season Park earned Second Team All-America honors and last week was named to the ANNIKA Award preseason watch list. The award honors the best female collegiate golfer. Park finished tied for second with a tournament score of 7-under at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Cindy Hsu also finished in the top-10 with an eighth-place finish.

Sophie Guo holds the Texas single-season record for scoring average at 70.71 and Bentley Cotton a native of Austin, Texas, tallied 10 rounds at par or better in the 2021-22 season. Emily Odwin will be making her Texas debut.

Traditions Club is a par-72 layout and measures 6,406 yards for the tournament.

Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.Com and stay tuned to TexasSports.Com for a full recap and results at the conclusion of each day.