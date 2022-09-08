Texas Women’s Golf 2022-23 Season Preview

AUSTIN, Texas — Coming off a fourth Big 12 Championship in the last five seasons and 13th place NCAA Championships finish, The University of Texas Women’s golf team is ready for the 2022-23 season.

The Longhorns are led by a ninth-year head coach Ryan Murphy who led the team to three consecutive Big 12 Conference Championships for the first time in program history (2017-19) and two top-five NCAA Championship finishes (2019, 2021).

The 2022-23 will get underway with the ANNIKA Intercollegiate, Sept. 12-14 in Minneapolis, Minn.

Season Outlook:

The Longhorns return four student-athletes from the 2021-22 season and feature four newcomers on the roster for the upcoming season.

In the 2021-22 season the Longhorns finished in the top-10 in 10 of their 12 tournaments and top-five in eight tournaments.

Returning Athletes:

The Longhorns return four student-athletes from the 2021-22 season, including sophomores Bohyun Park .

Park has been named to the ANNIKA Award preseason watch list for the top Women’s Collegiate golfer. Park earned All-America honors from the WGCA and Golfweek during the 2021-22 season. Park was the Longhorns top finisher on the Big 12 Championship team and tied for third place individually. Park also led the Longhorns at the NCAA Championships with a 17th place individual finish.

Sophie Guo Returns for her senior season. Guo holds the Horns single season school record for stroke average at 70.71, which she set in the 2019-20 season. Guo registered a season-best tie for 18th at the Annika Intercollegiate with a one-over par 217. In the 2019-20 season Guo earned WGCA and Golfweek All-America honors. Guo recently competed in LPGA Q-School and finished high enough in stage I Qualifying to advance to stage II.

Bentley Cotton , the native of Austin, Texas, returns for her junior season. In the 2021-22 season, Cotton played in 12 tournaments with a stroke average of 73.95. Cotton tallied 10 rounds at par or better and four rounds in the 60s. Cotton was the Longhorns’ third-best finisher on the way to the Big 12 Championship and their second-best finisher at the NCAA Championships.

Rounding out the returning players is sophomore Tiffany Cao . Cao played in two events and six rounds with a stroke average of 76.33. Cao shot a season-best of 72 during the opening and final rounds at The Bruzzy tournament.

Newcomers:

Coach Murphy has four newcomers that he is excited about. They include three freshman and a transfer.

Faith Kilgore , the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Golfer of the Year at Colorado Christian has joined the Longhorns. The Wimberley, Texas, native returns to her home state after earning WGCA All-America honors in 2021. Kilgore also qualified and competed in the USGA Amateur Championship this past summer.

Freshman Angela Heo comes to the Forty Acres from Murrieta, Calif., and has been ranked No. 6 nationally in the class of 2022 by Junior Golf Scoreboard. Heo posted a runner-up finish at the 2021 IMG Junior World Championships and earned victories in the 2021 SCPGA Michaels Classic, the FGC Las Vegas Championships and the SCPGA at Coral Mountain.

Freshman Cindy Hsu comes to Austin from Tainan City, Taiwan. Hsu has been ranked in the top 100 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and recorded a win at the 2021 IMG Junior World Championships and 2021 Future Champions Challenge. Hsu traveled to Paris this summer to compete in the World Amateur Team Championships.

Emily Odwin completes the Longhorns freshmen class. Odwin, a native of St. James, Barbados, was the 2020 Barbados Junior International Champion. Odwin is the first Barbadian to qualify for both the US Women’s Amateur and the US Girls Junior in the same year.

Coach Murphy on the 2022-23 season:

“This team Chemistry has been fantastic. We are all together and have one common goal for the season. We have a strong team and there will be competition for who is going to be in our lineup. If you earn your way into the lineup, you deserve to play and are ready to compete. We have a strong nucleolus of returning players and I’m very excited about the new players we have added.”

“There are numbers of factors that have contributed to our success over the years, but I think it starts with recruiting great players that are also great people. I’m Lucky to be surrounded by a great coaching staff and great support staff. Everyone around our program is top notch. The UT golf club is Incredible and the resources we have are second to none.”