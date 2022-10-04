Texas Women’s Basketball mourns the passing of Tiffany Jackson

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Women’s Basketball program is mourning the loss of Longhorn Legend and former Texas Women’s Basketball All-American Tiffany Jackson , who passed away on Monday from cancer. She was 37 years old.

Jackson had a decorated career at The University of Texas from 2003-07 under Hall of Fame Coach Jody Conradt . She played in 123 career games with 103 starts. The Longhorns compiled an 83-43 record during her playing days, including her freshman season [2003-04] on the school’s 30-5 team that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 and finished with a No. 4 final ranking in the Associated Press Poll. In her Rookie campaign, Jackson was named the National Freshman of the Year by the US Basketball Writers Association and ESPN.com.

“Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” Jody Conradt said. She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was loved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson one of the Greatest players in the history of Texas Women’s Basketball,” Texas Head Coach Vic Schaefer said. “From her days as a player for DFW Elite to her days as a player at The University of Texas, Tiffany has meant so much to so many people in this great state of Texas. I know she was so excited to be the head Coach at Wiley College for the upcoming season. She will be sorely missed by so many. Our Deepest sympathies go out to her family.”

Jackson’s name can be found close to the top of nearly every statistical category in the Texas record books. She is the only person in program history to have accomplished the combined feat of 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks. Jackson currently ranks fifth in school history with 1,917 career points, fourth with 1,039 career rebounds, third with 313 steals and seventh with 181 blocked shots. She is one of only five players in program history to record more than 1,000 career points and more than 1,000 career rebounds.

Jackson is one of three three-time All-Americans in UT history [joining Linda Waggoner and Andrea Lloyd], earning AP All-America recognition in 2005, 2006 and 2007, and USBWA All-America honors in 2005. She was a four-time member of the All-Big 12 Conference Team, including a three-time first-team selection. Jackson is one of just six players in UT history to earn first-team All-Conference honors in three different seasons. She also was the 2004 Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Following her stellar career at The University of Texas, Jackson was selected by the WNBA’s New York Liberty with the fifth overall pick in the 2007 WNBA draft. Jackson would play for nine seasons in the WNBA with the Liberty, Tulsa Shock and Los Angeles Sparks.

Jackson earned a degree in Applied Learning and Development from The University of Texas in 2013.

In September 2015, Jackson was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Following a successful treatment Jackson received the news in May of 2016 that her cancer was in remission. She immediately began preparing for her return to the court and rejoined the professional team she was playing for in Israel, before signing with the Los Angeles Sparks in February of 2017. Her return to the WNBA enabled her to share her story with a broader audience and help promote personal health care.

In May of 2018, Jackson retired from professional basketball and joined the Longhorns as an assistant coach. In her first season as an assistant coach, Jackson was responsible for the development of forward Joyner Holmes, who was named an All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention selection. Jackson also developed freshman Charli Collier, who led the Longhorns in blocks as a rookie and averaged 5.9 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. Holmes and Collier both currently play in the WNBA.

Jackson came to The University of Texas from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, where she was both a McDonald’s All-American and a WBCA All-American, and was the Consensus No. 2 national prospect. She was a member of Duncanville’s 2003 State Championship Team and was the state of Texas’ Gatorade Player of the Year. Jackson was recently inducted into the Duncanville ISD Hall of Honor.

Services are pending.