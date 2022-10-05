Texas Women’s basketball begins prepping for the upcoming season

Count Texas point guard Rori Harmon among the thousands of people who flocked to the recent series of Harry Styles concerts at Moody Center.

Yes, she said the concert was amazing. But what Harmon was still talking about Tuesday was the noise inside the new on-campus venue.

“It was so loud,” Harmon said. “There was ringing in my ear walking outside the concert, but it was amazing.”

Harmon was speaking to Reporters just a few days away — 26 or 38 depending on whether you count exhibition games — from being on the center stage herself at Moody. Texas will host a Charity game against DePaul on Oct. 30 to benefit the Uvalde CISD’s Moving Forward Foundation. The Longhorns’ actual Moody Center debut is set for Nov. 11 against Louisiana.

Harmon said Tuesday that not many of her teammates have gotten an up-close look at Moody Center yet. She thinks Longhorns guard Shay Holle had been there. Maybe some of the incoming transfers and freshmen got tours when they were being recruited.

But for now, the Longhorns are waiting to move in. In fact, they practiced at the Erwin Center on Tuesday.

Texas Coach Vic Schaefer said Tuesday that he hopes the Erwin Center isn't demolished anytime soon since it would give the Longhorns men's and women's basketball teams an option to practice in a college-level arena if UT's new Moody Center isn't available.

Texas Coach Vic Schaefer has been told that he’ll get to work in his new office next week. Access to the team’s new practice facility will soon follow. He said that he and men’s Coach Chris Beard are actually hoping that the Erwin Center isn’t razed in the immediate future because they want another option for practices if Moody is otherwise booked.

