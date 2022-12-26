Texas, Wisconsin among No. 1 seed

Louisville and Stanford also earned top seeds in the bracket, which was announced Sunday, while San Diego, Nebraska, Minnesota and Pittsburgh claimed No. 2 seeds

While the SEC does not count any programs among the top eight teams, the conference does have the most in the tournament at seven. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have six each.

The last four teams to make the field were Auburn, Ball State, Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine, per ESPN, while the last three out were Colorado State, Texas State and UCLA.

The No. 1 Longhorns received 58 votes in the latest AVCA coaches’ poll, and they carry a 22-1 record into the tournament. First-round matches start Thursday, with Texas facing Fairleigh Dickinson at 9 pm ET.

The Badgers finished the season on an 18-match winning streak, which started in the midst of a photo leak scandal.

The University of Wisconsin Athletic department announced in October an investigation into leaked photos and videos of its Women’s volleyball players. One of the photos appears to have been taken after the team won the Big Ten title last November and shows members of the team posing with their sports bras lifted, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Still, despite the off-court stressors of the leak and the investigation, the Badgers have climbed to No. 2 in the AVCA poll and finished the regular season with a 25-3 record.

The national championship is set for 8 pm ET on Dec. 17 in Omaha, Nebraska, and will air on ESPN2.