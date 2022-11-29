Texas will face Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA volleyball tournament

As her coaches posed with the Big 12 Championship Trophy in front of the Littlefield Fountain on Sunday evening, Texas senior Logan Eggleston used her phone to take a picture of the burnt-orange UT Tower in the background.

For Eggleston, the shot was nothing new. Texas has won a Big 12 volleyball championship in all five of her seasons. After each one, the team has gathered at the fountain to celebrate.

Still, Eggleston wouldn’t mind booking one more photo shoot.

Well. 1 Texas will have to secure a photographer and light the Tower again if the Longhorns win a national championship next month. On Sunday, Texas was named the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA Tournament, which will start this week. The Longhorns (22-1) will host Towson (29-1), Georgia (22-7) and Farleigh Dickinson (17-15) for the first two rounds at Gregory Gym. Texas will open its NCAA run Thursday night against Farleigh Dickinson, which is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Northeast Conference.

“Obviously the Big 12 Championship was the first goal of the season, and so accomplishing that was a really, really great goal for us,” Eggleston said. “It’s on to the next. National championship’s definitely the next big goal for us, and we’re taking it one game at a time.”

If the Longhorns beat Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday, they will face the Towson-Georgia Winner Friday night.

“We’ve got to make sure that we’re ready from the first point starting Thursday night,” UT Coach Jerritt Elliott said. “Our bracket is really challenging, but all brackets are challenging.”

Since a five-set loss at Iowa State on Oct. 19, the Longhorns have won nine straight matches. During that streak, UT has dropped just two sets. Over the entire season, Texas has lost only 11 sets. The Longhorns recorded six sweeps over teams that eventually qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

No team in the country has a better hitting percentage than Texas’ .337 mark. Middle Blocker Asjia O’Neal leads the country in hitting percentage at .468. Eggleston (4.31) and Madisen Skinner (3.73) lead the team in average kills per set, and setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres’ 11.55 assists per set rank fifth nationally.

Texas is averaging 2.3 blocks per set. If the season ended today, libero Zoe Fleck’s 4.42 digs per set would be a school record.

“I think we’re playing the best volleyball we’ve played all season,” Fleck said. “We came in as a bunch of incredibly talented individuals, and as the season has gone on, we have developed systems; we’ve all bought in. One to 18, I think every single person on the roster has gotten significantly better than an individual and as a team.”

Earning the NCAA’s top seed was a major achievement for the Longhorns. However, it’s not an indicator of postseason success.

Over the past 10 NCAA tournaments, only one overall top seed has won a national championship. That was Stanford in 2018. Texas was the third overall seed when it won its most recent title in 2012. When the Longhorns were the top team a year later, they were tripped up in the national semifinals.

“I think there’s a lot of parity, obviously,” Elliott said. “I think there’s a tremendous amount of pressure being the one seed, and I think it’s how you handle that and how you go about it. I think it’s all media-related, and teams are coming after you. We’re going to flip that switch a little bit in making sure that we’re ready to go.”

Whoever emerges from this week’s first two rounds in Austin will meet Marquette, Georgia Tech, Wright State or Ball State in the Sweet 16. The other Sweet 16 Matchup in that quadrant will feature one team from the Ohio Regional (Ohio State, Tennessee State, High Point and USC) and one team from the Minnesota Regional (Minnesota, Florida State, Northern Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana). Texas went 4-0 against Ohio State, Minnesota and High Point this season.

NCAA Austin Regional

Thursday-Friday, Gregory Gym, LHN

Thursday’s first round — Georgia vs. Towson, 5 p.m.; Texas vs. Farleigh Dickinson, 8 p.m Friday’s second round — Thursday’s winners, 8 pm