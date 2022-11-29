Texas will face Fairleigh Dickinson in the NCAA volleyball tournament

As her coaches posed with the Big 12 Championship Trophy in front of the Littlefield Fountain on Sunday evening, Texas senior Logan Eggleston used her phone to take a picture of the burnt-orange UT Tower in the background.

For Eggleston, the shot was nothing new. Texas has won a Big 12 volleyball championship in all five of her seasons. After each one, the team has gathered at the fountain to celebrate.

Still, Eggleston wouldn’t mind booking one more photo shoot.

Well. 1 Texas will have to secure a photographer and light the Tower again if the Longhorns win a national championship next month. On Sunday, Texas was named the No. 1 national seed for the NCAA Tournament, which will start this week. The Longhorns (22-1) will host Towson (29-1), Georgia (22-7) and Farleigh Dickinson (17-15) for the first two rounds at Gregory Gym. Texas will open its NCAA run Thursday night against Farleigh Dickinson, which is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Northeast Conference.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button