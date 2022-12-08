Texas Wesleyan Women’s soccer Coach Josh Gibbs accepts new role in Advancement

VSN (admin) Published Thursday, December 08, 2022 – 02:31 PM





After over 20 years with the Texas Wesleyan Women’s and Men’s soccer programs as a player and coach, head Coach Josh Gibbs is hanging up his cleats. But don’t worry — he’s just moving across campus.

Gibbs accepted a role as a development officer in the Texas Wesleyan Department of University Advancement, where he will work with potential donors to build relationships and strengthen the University’s advancement fund.

“Josh has served in a liaison role between the divisions of athletics and advancement for more than two years,” said Vice President for University Advancement Jerri Schooley. “I am pleased to have him join the advancement staff full-time. Josh knows Texas Wesleyan’s heart as an alumnus and former soccer coach. He not only knows our mission, but has practiced it. I have no doubt he will do an excellent job connecting with other alumni, parents, friends of the University and our donors.”

The winningest Coach in Texas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer history will leave quite the legacy. Gibbs is a 2-time Red River Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, and the 2018 Sooner Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. In addition to his two RRAC Championships, he brought the hardware home to Fort Worth in 2018, winning the SAC regular season Championship. Over his 17 seasons coaching the blue and gold, Gibbs recorded 185 wins.

“I’m really happy for Josh and excited to watch his pursuit of new challenges,” said Athletic Director Ricky Dotson. “That being said, we hate to lose him as our Women’s soccer coach, and it will be extremely difficult to replace him. He’s been synonymous with Women’s soccer at Texas Wesleyan, and he’s left the program in a place for continued success. He bleeds blue and gold, and I’m sure he will bring the same passion and energy to his new role in advancement as he did in our Athletic department.”

Texas Wesleyan University Soccer Women’s Sooner Athletic Conference Staff