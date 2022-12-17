Texas walk-on football player Michael Taaffe earns Scholarship

Michael Taaffe is now a former walk-on on the Texas football team.

Taaffe has been awarded a scholarship, the school announced on Saturday. A sophomore defensive back who attended nearby Westlake High, Taaffe joined the Longhorns last season as a preferred walk-on.

In a video posted on the football team’s social media accounts, head coach Steve Sarkisian is shown leading a team meeting. As he wrapped up his talk, Sarkisian pointed to Taaffe and announced, “One last thing, Michael Taaffe, you’re on scholarship.” Taaffe was then mobbed by his teammates.

