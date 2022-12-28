Texas vs. Washington game picks, predictions: Alamo Bowl schedule, odds

College football Bowl season continues on Thursday as Texas and Washington meet in the Alamo Bowl in a game between two up-and-coming teams.

Texas lost four games, and just lost star running back Bijan Robinson to the NFL Draft, but still has a potential Phenom at quarterback in Quinn Ewers, and an improved defense, the engine behind a respectable 8-4 record that included a 1-point loss against Alabama, despite being three touchdown underdogs in that game.

