Texas vs. TCU score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

College Football Playoff implications are on the line for No. 4 TCU as it looks to remain undefeated in a tough road test against No. 18 Texas at Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Horned Frogs have put together a charmed season, starting 9-0 and remaining as one of four undefeated teams in college football. Quarterback Max Duggan has been sensational, completing 66% of passes for 2,407 yards with 28 total touchdowns.

However, Texas has found its rhythm behind a monstrous series of performances from running back Bijan Robinson. The junior has rushed for 100 yards in seven straight games, including a 209-yard performance in a 34-27 win over Kansas State. Robinson Ranks No. 6 nationally in yards rushing and has made up for a passing offense featuring QB Quinn Ewers that has been inconsistent at times.

TCU has dominated Texas in the Big 12 era, holding a 7-3 record against the Longhorns since transitioning up in 2012. However, Texas edged TCU 32-27 in 2021 behind a career-best 216 yards rushing from Robinson. Both programs missed a Bowl in 2021, but a win in Week 11 would set each up for a run to the Big 12 Championship Game. Stay locked in to CBS Sports for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the game.