Texas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, odds, line: Week 8 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 20 Texas Longhorns will try to keep pace with the co-leaders in the Big 12 when the teams collide in a key conference game on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) and Cowboys (5-1, 2-1) sit in third and fourth place, respectively, in the conference standings, behind co-leaders TCU and Kansas State, who meet it’s Saturday night. The loser between Texas and Oklahoma State will no longer control its destiny to reach the Big 12 Championship game.

Kickoff is 3:30 pm ET. The Longhorns are 6-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5. Before you make any Oklahoma State vs. Texas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

Now the model has dialed in on Texas vs. Oklahoma State. Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Oklahoma State vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Longhorns -6

Texas vs. Oklahoma State Over/Under: 60.5 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Longhorns -235, Cowboys +192

TEX: RB Bijan Robinson Ranks fourth in the country in touchdowns (11)

OKST: Cowboys rank fifth in the FBS in scoring offense (44.3 points per game)

Featured Game | Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns

Why the Longhorns can cover

Texas has one of the best running backs in the country in Bijan Robinson. Widely considered the No. 1 running back available in next year’s NFL Draft, Robinson ranks fourth in the country in touchdowns (11) and 12th in all-purpose yards per game (145.6). He is coming off a 135-rushing yard performance against an Iowa State defense that entered the game ranked No. 13 in the Nation in Rush defense.

In addition, the Longhorns face an Oklahoma State offense that has uncertainty at quarterback. Dual-threat quarterback Spencer Sanders has reportedly been playing through a shoulder injury, and on Monday Cowboys Coach Mike Gundy avoided answering whether Sanders would be available for Saturday’s game. If Sanders is unavailable, Oklahoma State would be forced to play either redshirt freshman Gunnar Gundy or freshman Garret Rangel.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Oklahoma State faces a Texas team that has not yet proven it can win on the road. Since Steve Sarkisian took over as Coach prior to the 2021 season, the Longhorns are 1-5 in true road games and have been outscored 196-141 in those games. Saturday’s contest will be the first career road start for Texas’ redshirt freshman quarterback, Quinn Ewers.

In addition, the Cowboys do an excellent job of getting into an opponent’s backfield. Oklahoma State ranks third in the country in tackles for loss per game (9.0). They are led by senior defensive end Tyler Lacy, who ranks second in the Big 12 and 17th in the Nation in tackles for loss per game (1.4).

