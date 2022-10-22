Texas vs. Oklahoma State prediction, odds: 2022 Week 8 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns will try to win four straight games in a season for the first time in four years when they take on the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys in a key Big 12 game on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) have not won four in a row in a single season since winning six consecutive games in 2018. Meanwhile the Cowboys (5-1, 2-1) are trying to bounce back from a 43-40, double-overtime loss to TCU last week.

Kickoff is 3:30 pm ET. The Longhorns are 6-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 60. Before making any Oklahoma State vs. Texas picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Longhorns -6

Texas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 60 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Longhorns -225, Cowboys +185

TEX: RB Bijan Robinson Ranks fourth in the country in touchdowns (11)

OKST: Cowboys rank fifth in the FBS in scoring offense (44.3 points per game)

Why the Longhorns can cover

The Texas offense has been highly efficient with redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers at quarterback. In the 30 drives that Ewers, a five-star recruit, has started this season, the Longhorns have scored 15 touchdowns and kicked three field goals. (Another drive ended with a knee down.) Ewers has a passer rating of 169.4, which would rank him 13th in the country — ahead of reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young — if he had played enough games to qualify.

In addition, Texas faces an Oklahoma State defense that has struggled this season. In their first year under Coordinator Derek Mason, the Cowboys allowed 437.3 total yards per game, which ranks 110th in the country. Over the last two weeks, Oklahoma State has given up 527 yards to Texas Tech and 510 yards to TCU.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Oklahoma State faces a Texas team that has not yet proven it can win on the road. Since Steve Sarkisian took over as Coach prior to the 2021 season, the Longhorns are 1-5 in true road games and have been outscored 196-141 in those games. Saturday’s contest will be the first career road start for Ewers.

In addition, the Cowboys do an excellent job of getting into an opponent’s backfield. Oklahoma State ranks third in the country in tackles for loss per game (9.0). They are led by senior defensive end Tyler Lacy, who ranks second in the Big 12 and 17th in the Nation in tackles for loss per game (1.4).

