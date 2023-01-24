Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 24 predictions from proven model

The No. 10 The Texas Longhorns will be looking to build their road win at West Virginia when they face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday night. Texas has won four of its last five games, including a 56-46 win over Oklahoma State on Jan. 7. The Cowboys are coming off consecutive wins over Oklahoma and No. 12 Iowa State following their three-game losing streak.

Tipoff is set for 9 pm ET. The Longhorns are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Texas vs. Oklahoma State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5. Before Entering any Oklahoma State vs. Texas picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State spread: Texas -8.5

Texas vs. Oklahoma State over/under: 136 points

Texas vs. Oklahoma State money line: Texas -345, Oklahoma State +270

Why Texas can cover

Texas continues to pick up hard-fought wins this season, which includes its win over Oklahoma State earlier this month. The Longhorns went on the road and notched a 69-61 win at West Virginia on Saturday, led by veteran guard Marcus Carr’s 23 points. They scored six points in the final 2:20 of the game to clinch the win, while Dylan Disu added 13 points.

The Longhorns have not had any trouble playing under interim Coach Rodney Terry, going 9-2 in the 11 games since Chris Beard was suspended and then later fired. They are facing an Oklahoma State team that has struggled against ranked opponents this season, going 1-4 in five games against top-25 teams. Texas is 11-1 in its last 12 home games and has won six of its last seven home games against Oklahoma State.

Why Oklahoma State can cover

Oklahoma State is playing its best basketball of the season, picking up impressive wins over Oklahoma and No. 12 Iowa State in its last two games. The Cowboys were 1-point favorites in both their 72-56 win over Oklahoma and their 61-59 win over the Cyclones. They trailed by 16 points in the first half of their win on Saturday, but they roared back to take the lead and survived several game-deciding shots in the final minute.

Avery Anderson III scored a season-high 18 points, with 14 of them coming after halftime. The Cowboys shot 61.1% from the floor in the second half while holding Iowa State to 39.7% shooting. Oklahoma State has covered the spread in six of its last nine games, and Texas is just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight games.

