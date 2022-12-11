Texas vs. Ohio State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas Battles Ohio State on Saturday evening with a berth in the Final Four on the line. The Longhorns are the top-ranked team in the country and have shown why in their first three matches of the tournament. They swept through Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round and Georgia in the second round. They did lose a set in the third round, but still easily got by Marquette 3-1. The Longhorns are now 25-1 on the season and have won 11 straight. Their only loss of the year was a 3-2 defeat to Iowa State all the way back on Nov. 9.

Game Date: December 10, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

These two teams have already met this season with Texas winning both matches to start the year. The Longhorns swept the Buckeyes in the first match of the season and then, despite losing the first set in the second match, they went on to win easily 3-1.

The Buckeyes were overwhelmed in those matches, but Saturday, they will look to flip the script and send Texas home early.

The Buckeyes will be the huge underdog coming into this match, but they have been playing great in the tournament after they stumbled to end the regular season.

Wednesday, they looked very good in beating Big Ten Rival Minnesota 3-1. They dropped the first set but took care of business in the last three to get the win.

