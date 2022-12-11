Texas vs. Ohio State: Free Live Stream Women’s College Volleyball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Texas Battles Ohio State on Saturday evening with a berth in the Final Four on the line. The Longhorns are the top-ranked team in the country and have shown why in their first three matches of the tournament. They swept through Fairleigh Dickinson in the first round and Georgia in the second round. They did lose a set in the third round, but still easily got by Marquette 3-1. The Longhorns are now 25-1 on the season and have won 11 straight. Their only loss of the year was a 3-2 defeat to Iowa State all the way back on Nov. 9.

