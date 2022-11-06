Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

Well. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under Coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at Halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez threw his first interception of the season, leading to a late second-quarter touchdown for Texas to go up by three touchdowns. Martinez has 160 yards passing and 19 yards rushing at the half. The Wildcats haven’t fared better with 352 yards allowed in the first half, including more than 200 yards rushing. Kansas State lost top defensive back Julius Brents on the first drive of the game, and the defense has not recovered. In addition to the interception, a turnover on Downs and a field goal in the red zone have doomed Kansas State.

Texas has won five straight matchups against the Wildcats dating back to 2017. A win keeps the Longhorns right in the middle of the Big 12 Championship Game race with two losses. Keep it locked here to CBS Sports for live updates, analysis and highlights from Texas at Kansas State.