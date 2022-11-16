Texas vs. Kansas score Prediction by college football computer model

Last season, Kansas knocked off Texas on the road in a surprise upset, and this year the Longhorns hope to return the favor in college football’s Week 12 action on Saturday.

Texas has lost two of its last three, to ranked Oklahoma State and TCU, and beat Kansas State on the road, with a slim chance at making the Big 12 title game.

Mathematically, the Longhorns are still in this thing, but have to win their final two games and hope for some help from around the league.

That historic start by Kansas, a 5-0 debut and a spot in the top 25 rankings, evaporated midseason after losing four of the last five overall and falling to 3-4 in conference play.

