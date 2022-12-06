Texas vs. Illinois prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 6 best bets from proven model

The second-ranked Texas Longhorns will look to stay perfect on the season when they Clash with the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini in a 2022 Jimmy V Classic Matchup at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The Longhorns (6-0), who have a pair of wins over top-10 teams, are coming off a 72-67 win over then-seventh ranked Creighton on Thursday. Texas also defeated second-ranked Gonzaga 93-74 on Nov. 16. The Fighting Illini (6-2), who are 1-2 against ranked teams this season, dropped a 71-66 decision in their Big Ten opener on Friday at No. 22 Maryland. Texas leads the all-time series 3-2, including a 1-0 edge in games played at a neutral site.

Tip-off is set for 7 pm ET. The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Illinois vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 139.5.

Illinois vs. Texas spread: Texas -2.5

Illinois vs. Texas over/under: 139.5 points

Illinois vs. Texas money line: Texas -150, Illinois +130

ILL: The Fighting Illini are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games overall

TEX: The Longhorns are 5-2 ATS in their last seven Tuesday games

Why Texas can cover

The Longhorns are led by sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter, who has reached double-digit scoring in all six games this season. He is coming off a 15-point performance against Creighton in a Big East-Big 12 Conference matchup. His best game so far this year was a 26-point effort against Gonzaga. For the year, he is averaging 16 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He is connecting on 54.4% of his field goals, including 37% from 3-point range, and 92.3% of his free throws.

Guard Marcus Carr, a Graduate student, is averaging 15.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and two steals per game. Carr was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, and has played in 132 career games with 125 starts during his time at Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Texas. In five seasons, he has scored 1,840 points, dished out 618 assists and grabbed 452 rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring 91 times and topped the 20-point mark 25 times.

Why Illinois can cover

The Fighting Illini have been paced by senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. The transfer from Texas Tech is averaging a career-high 19.8 points per game, connecting on 48.5% of his field goals, including 38.9% from 3-point range. He is also averaging 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Shannon has had one double-double, a 29-point, 10-rebound performance against then-No. 8 UCLA in a 79-70 win on Nov. 18. They scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 103-65 win over Monmouth on Nov. 14.

Sophomore forward Dain Dainja comes off the bench and has reached double figures in four games, including a 20-point, 15-rebound effort against Kansas City in an 86-48 win on Nov. 11. He also had a 17-point, 10-rebound effort in an 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois in the season opener on Nov. 7. For the year, he is averaging 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and one steal per game. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 74.1% of his field goals.

