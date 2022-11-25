Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time: Week 13 college football schedule

Texas vs. Baylor predictions, game time

How to watch

When: Fri., Nov. 25

Time: 11 am Central

TV: ESPN network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds, point spread, betting lines

Game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication

Point spread: Texas comes into the game as the 8.5 point favorite to win, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook.

Total: 55 points

Moneyline: Baylor +250 | Texas -376

FPI prediction: Texas has the comfortable 81.6 percent edge to beat Baylor outright, according to the Football Power Index computer prediction model that projects winners by simulating a team’s season 20,000 times. Baylor has the 18.4 percent chance to pull off the upset, per FPI.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that Texas will defeat Baylor, 33-22, and cover the spread.

Try your luck: Bet on Texas vs. Baylor at SI Sportsbook

College football pick ’em: Week 13 picks, predictions by computer model

Place your bets: College football Picks against the spread in Week 13

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 rankings for Week 13

Going bowling: College football Bowl predictions for Playoff, New Year’s games

Top 25: ESPN reveals college football rankings for Week 13

This game: Texas vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

According to the CFP Selection Committee

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU LSU USC Alabama Clemson Oregon Tennessee Penn State Kansas State Washington Utah Notre Dame Florida State North Carolina UCLA Tulane Be Miss Oregon State UCF Texas Cincinnati Louisville

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook