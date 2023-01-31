Texas vs. Baylor prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 30 best bets from proven model

Well. 10 Texas (17-4) will host No. 11 Baylor (16-5) in a Big 12 Matchup on Monday evening. The Longhorns are coming off a loss, falling 82-71 to No. 2 Tennessee is Saturday. Meanwhile, the Bears have won six straight games, defeating Arkansas 67-64 on Monday. Baylor has dominated the series lately, securing six straight wins over Texas.

Tipoff from the Moody Center in Austin is set for 9 pm ET. The latest Baylor vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Longhorns at -4, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before locking in any Texas vs. Baylor picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-20 is all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Baylor vs. Texas and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Texas vs. Baylor:

Baylor vs. Texas spread: Longhorns -4

Baylor vs. Texas over/under: 146.5 points

Baylor vs. Texas money line: Longhorns -180, Bears +152

BAY: Bears are 4-0 ATS in their last four Monday games

TEX: Longhorns are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following a straight-up loss

Baylor vs. Texas picks: See Picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

Why Texas can cover



Senior guard Marcus Carr is an Athletic and Talented three-level scoring threat. Carr has strong handles with a reliable jumper from mid-range and downtown. The Ontario native also scans the floor in a hurry, finding open teammates regularly. Carr is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring (17.3) and fifth in assists (4.2). He has dropped 20-plus in three of his last five games.

Senior forward Timmy Allen is a strong and mobile big man down low. Allen thrives attacking the lane and being a force on the glass. The Arizona native has the strength to finish through contact and convert contested shots. They put up 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest. It’s Jan. 24, Allen finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

Why Baylor can cover

Junior guard LJ Cryer is an Agile Sharpshooter who has excellent range. Cryer handles the ball well and shoots with supreme confidence from beyond the arc. The Texas native is averaging 14.5 points while shooting 40% from 3-point land on 5.9 attempts per game. He’s finished with 20-plus points in back-to-back games. It’s Jan. 23, Cryer racked up 22 points and went 5-of-11 from downtown.

Junior forward Jalen Bridges has been an athletic and defensive-minded player in the frontcourt. Bridges plays with great energy and finishes strong around the rim. The West Virginia native logs 9.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. He also has a knack for getting into passing lanes, tallying at least two steals in five games. Bridges racked up 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

How to make Baylor vs. Texas Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s Picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Baylor? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.