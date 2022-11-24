Texas vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Lone Star State conference rivals face off in the regular season finale as Texas hosts Baylor still with a shot at the Big 12 Championship Game as college football’s Week 13 action heats up on Black Friday.

Well, that well-worn cliche doesn’t fully apply to Texas, which doesn’t “control its own destiny,” but it does control part of it. By beating Baylor on Friday, it’s still technically in the race to get to Arlington and another shot at TCU.

That is, provided Kansas defeats Kansas State on Saturday. Texas beat the Wildcats earlier this season and owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, but Kansas State would have the superior overall and conference record if it beats KU combined with a Longhorns loss to Baylor.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button