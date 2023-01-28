Texas trending for a flip, UCF gets key crystal balls

Texas football fans will be happy with some of the latest college football recruiting news. The Longhorns and UCF have received some key crystal balls.

It should be a busy weekend in terms of college football recruiting news and that’s because it’s the final weekend before another college football recruiting dead period.

Next week is also important because the late signing period opens with National Signing Day on Wednesday. It’s not going to be as active as early signing day or signing day as we remember it, but there are some decisions, including a couple of five-star recruits.

There are some other four-star prospects that didn’t sign in the early period. One of them is Warren Roberson, a four-star safety who has been committed to TCU since October. They didn’t sign in December and is now trending with crystal ball projections to wind up at Texas, with Steve Wiltfong joining the party of crystal balls on Saturday afternoon.

The 6-foot, 180-pound safety is ranked 258th overall in the 2023 recruiting class, 22nd among safeties, and 47th in the state of Texas. The Longhorns have the No. 3 college football recruiting class in 2023. They have 17 blue-chip prospects right now committed and Roberson would make it 18 and bump the blue-chip ratio up to 72 percent.

More college football recruiting news: UCF trending again for Harris Twins

The UCF 2023 college football recruiting class could get a huge boost next week if the Knights are able to land Michael and Andrew Harris.

The four-star Twins are set to be back on campus this weekend according to 247 sports. Andrew Harris is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker out of Altamonte Springs, Florida and he’s ranked No. 307 overall in the 2023 class according to the 247 sports composite rankings.

His brother, Michael Harris, is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker and is ranked 386th overall in the 2023 class and both have received new crystal ball projections from Stephen Leonard of 247 sports.

The confidence level is only four (on a scale of 1-10) and that’s probably because this recruitment has been back and forth. Yet, the Twins put together solid performances during the postseason Bowl circuit for high school football and have named Maryland and UFC as their top two.

The Knights have the shot to close this weekend and with just one four-star in the class right now that Ranks 37th overall via 247 sports, Landing its second and third four-star commitments would be huge, especially with what Michael and Andrew Harris can bring to a defense.