Texas’ Transfers and K-State Freshman Collect Big 12 Volleyball Honors

Texas’ prolific pair of transfers, Madisen Skinner (Offensive) and Zoe Fleck (Defensive), along with Kansas State’s Shaylee Myers (Rookie) earned Big 12 Accolades for the sixth week of the season. The Longhorns are the top-ranked team in the first NCAA RPI rankings and were announced as No. 1 in the NCAA D1 Volleyball Committee’s Top 10 teams through October 1. The Wildcats earned a sweep over Iowa State for their first league win of the season.

Skinner put together her best match as a Longhorn, averaging 6.33 kills per set in the road sweep against Texas Tech. In front of a Red Raider program-record crowd of 6,037, the two-time AVCA Honorable Mention All-American hit .529 to lead UT to its seventh sweep of the season. The sophomore’s kills and points per set (6.50) were the best in the Conference during the week to earn her first Big 12 Weekly recognition.

Fleck had another stellar defensive performance, averaging a Big 12-leading 6.67 digs per set in the sweep. The senior had 20 total digs and added two assists. This is the two-time All-American selection’s third Big 12 defensive Weekly nod.

Myers averaged 4.50 kills per set in K-State’s two matches, including leading all players with 17 kills in a sweep of Iowa State. She added 10 digs, four blocks and a pair of service aces while hitting .256 during the week. This is Kansas State’s first Weekly Honor this season and the first for Myers in her career.

A full list of the season’s Weekly Big 12 Volleyball award winners can be found here.

Offensive Player of the Week

Madisen Skinner, UT, OH, So.

Defensive Player of the Week

Zoe Fleck, UT, L, Sr.

Rookie of the Week

Shaylee Myers, K-State, OH, Fr.