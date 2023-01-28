Texas-Tennessee prediction, pick, how to watch

The SEC/Big 12 Challenge continues on ESPN as two Top-10 programs battle it out. The No. 10 Texas Longhorns (17-3) travel to Knoxville to take on the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (17-3) in a primetime matchup. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas-Tennessee Prediction and pick.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a dominant win against a tough Oklahoma State team. In that game, they were led by Marcus Carr and saw a great performance from their defensive big man Brock Cunningham. Every night, the Longhorns manage to find new ways to win and have now cemented themselves with a Top-10 national ranking. They’ll look to continue their winning ways as they head into a hostile environment in Knoxville. A win here will propel the Longhorns even further up the rankings and see them competing for a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Tennessee Volunteers have remained consistent through their 17 wins and sit firmly in the discussion of the top five teams in the nation. They’ve managed to win their games handily and limit their losses to formidable competition. They are able to beat teams in a number of ways, perhaps with defense being the most important part of their scheme. Their long, talented roster is able to shut down teams on the defensive end and turn stops into scoring opportunities on the break. They’ll look to stave off a hungry Longhorns team seeking another win.

Here are the Texas-Tennessee college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-Tennessee Odds

Texas: +5.5 (-114)

Tennessee: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas vs. Tennessee

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, ESPN+

Time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Texas Longhorns are a team that many others would like to avoid come March. They have all the capabilities of challenging for a Championship and pose a number of Matchup problems for opposing teams. They have tremendous guard play from Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter – the pair is able to slice through defenses and distribute the ball while finding their own shots. Texas is at their most dangerous when they can get one of their forwards going. Last game, it was Brock Cunningham providing a scoring boost off the bench.

If Texas wants to win this game on the road, they’ll have to look to their forwards once again. They have a slight size advantage over the Volunteers, so getting Timmy Allen and Dillon Mitchell involved early will be crucial. They’ll want to play smart and for the Tennessee bigs into foul trouble at home. The best shot they have at defeating Tennessee is by disrupting their Offensive rhythm and keeping their star players on the bench. If they can do that, the Longhorns could come out of this game victorious.

Why Tennessee Could Cover The Spread

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 29-point win in which they dismantled the Georgia Bulldogs. The Volunteers shone in all facets of the game and added an impressive defensive display to their resume. In fact, that win marked the tenth time this season the Volunteers have held their opponent to under 50 points. While doing so, Tennessee is able to play freely on the Offensive end and put a pace on opponents that is hard to keep up with.

They’re led by their guard Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and is able to find his teammates every time down the floor. This Volunteers team enjoys scoring from all areas of the court and has a number of players one through five who can play multiple positions. They’ve certainly seemed like one of the most balanced teams in the country and they’ll look to carry their recent momentum into the month of February.

Final Texas-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

This will be an exciting game from start to finish. Texas will put up a strong fight in a hostile environment, but I predict the Volunteers to be too much for them in this one. Tennessee is the more balanced and consistent team, so look for them to cover the spread at home.

Final Texas-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Volunteers -5.5 (-106)