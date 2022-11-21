Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson declares for NFL Draft after season-ending foot injury

Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson announced Sunday that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Here’s what you need to know:

Wilson is listed as the No. 12 prospects in Dane Brugler’s midseason draft rankings.

Wilson is a senior pass rusher who transferred to the Red Raiders after starting at Texas A&M.

His seven sacks rank second in the Big 12 through Week 12.

Backstory

Wilson, who has accumulated 14 sacks across the past two seasons, left Texas Tech’s game against Kansas in Week 11 with a lower-body injury and did not return. After being helped off the field, it was later announced to be a season-ending foot injury.

Per the university, he is one of nine players in the FBS to register 60 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks thus far this season.

“Thank you for welcoming me into your family three years ago,” Wilson wrote in his statement to Texas Tech fans. “I became a man in Lubbock and will always consider this community my second home. Playing for the Scarlet & Black is special, and I have loved every minute of practice, meetings, workouts, and game days with my teammates and coaches.”

With the injury, Wilson will miss the Red Raiders’ final game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

“I fully intended to finish this season with my Brothers on the field, but, unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite my best efforts to work through it, multiple Doctors have advised me to get it fixed immediately. Although I have to stay off my foot for the next couple of months, I will be 100% healthy and prepared for the NFL Draft workouts where I plan to continue to prove that I’m the best defensive player in this upcoming draft.”

The Impact is Texas Tech

Wilson has been productive from the moment he arrived at Texas Tech as a transfer from Texas A&M just before the 2020 season. After easing into a starting role late in his sophomore year, Wilson became a force for his final two seasons with 13.5 tackles for loss in 2021 and a Big 12-best 14 TFLs in 2022. He’s second in the league in sacks this year with seven . – Khan Jr.

Significance of injury

The only thing that stopped Wilson this season was a broken bone in his foot that he suffered in a Nov. 12 wins over Kansas that ended his season and his Red Raider career.

“You don’t just snap your fingers and replace a guy like that,” Texas Tech Coach Joey McGuire said last week. “He’s having an All-American year.” – Khan Jr.

Scouting report

At 6-6, 270 with 35 5/8-inch arms, Wilson is big, long and strong. He is more powerful than crafty, flashing violence in his reach/hands and improved secondary moves. With his long-striding acceleration, it is easy to underestimate his closing speed in the pocket or when chasing outside. – Brugler

