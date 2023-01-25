Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 25 predictions from proven model

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be looking to snap a seven-game losing streak when they face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Wednesday evening. Texas Tech has yet to win a Big 12 game this season, falling to 10-9 overall with its loss to Kansas State on Saturday. West Virginia has lost six of its last seven games, including a 69-61 setback against Texas its last time out.

Tipoff is set for 7 pm ET. The Red Raiders are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia spread: Texas Tech -3.5

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia over/under: 140.5 points

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia money line: Texas Tech -165, West Virginia +140

Featured Game | Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Why Texas Tech can cover

West Virginia lost for the sixth time in seven games when it went the final 4:23 without a field goal in its loss to Texas on Saturday. The Mountaineers did not score in the final 2:39 of the game, missed four late free throws and committed 20 turnovers. Texas Tech led Kansas State by five points at Halftime on Saturday before eventually succumbing down the stretch.

The Red Raiders have not been able to seal the deal, but they have held halftime leads in three of their seven conference losses, which have all come against ranked teams. Senior forward Kevin Obanor leads Texas Tech with 14.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, while senior guard De’Vion Harmon is adding 12.1 points and 3.5 assists. The Red Raiders have won five of their last six home games against West Virginia, which has gone 1-14 in its last 15 road games.

Why West Virginia can cover

Texas Tech has not proven that it is capable of winning a conference game, blowing multiple Halftime leads en route to its 0-7 start in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have been on the road for three of their last four games, so fatigue could be an issue for them on Wednesday night. They are riding their longest losing streak since 2012 after losing to Kansas State by 10 points on Saturday.

West Virginia is only two games removed from its 74-65 win over TCU, as senior guard Kedrian Johnson poured in 20 points. Johnson proceeded to score a season-high 22 points against Texas, while Tre Mitchell added 12. The Mountaineers have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games against Texas Tech, and they have won 13 of the last 20 meetings outright.

