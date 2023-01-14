Texas Tech vs. Texas prediction, pick

The Texas Tech Red Raiders take on the Texas Longhorns. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas Tech-Texas Prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas Tech Texas.

The Texas Longhorns have had a remarkable string of three games. They gave up 116 at home in a loss to Kansas State. Then they held Oklahoma State to only 46 points. Then they trailed by almost 20 points against TCU but stormed back to win 79-75. Texas is playing very different kinds of games with different results, but the common thread is that every game is a roller-coaster. Just when you think this team has a specific identity, for better or worse, that identity changes shortly later — sometimes within a game, consistently from one game to the next. Interim head Coach Rodney Terry is doing an admirable job of filling in as the interim head Coach for the team after Chris Beard was Arrested and — more recently — fired. Terry has held this team together, and it’s clear the players believe in him and want to play hard for him. That’s most of the battle. Terry was able to get his players to keep fighting after TCU got the big early lead on the Longhorns and maintained a working margin on the scoreboard well into the second half. Texas refused to give up on that game, a great sign for the road ahead.

Here are the Texas Tech-Texas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Texas Tech-Texas Odds

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +8.5 (-110)

Texas Longhorns: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-112)

Under: 142.5 (-108)

How To Watch Texas Tech vs. Texas

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT

Why Texas Tech Could Cover The Spread

Texas is such an erratic team. It’s a good team, but you have seen the best and the worst of the Longhorns in recent weeks. It’s not as though Texas is consistent. The Longhorns’ defense and offense can both disappear for long stretches of time. The fact that Chris Beard is not in the huddle during games probably hurts the Longhorns tactically. Rodney Terry is doing the best job he can, but no one would say he’s just as good as Beard in terms of Xs and Os and overall game management. Texas Tech head Coach Mark Adams relishes beating Texas and giving the Longhorns a tough time, especially since Beard (even though he is out of the picture now) left Tech to join Texas. That will always be a motivating factor for Adams, who was Beard’s Assistant on the 2019 Texas Tech team which lost to Virginia in overtime in the national championship game. The spread is a large one; Tech can keep this game close.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

The Longhorns are going to be Flying after their thrilling comeback win over TCU. This team believes in itself. Players trust each other. They have bonded and grown closer through the adversity they have endured due to Chris Beard’s arrest. Texas has become a stronger, tougher, more resilient team over the past few weeks. Texas Tech is winless in the Big 12 and has been battered by injuries. Even if a few Red Raiders return to the lineup for this game, the fact that they have been out of commission for the past few weeks will make them rusty and sluggish; it will take time for this Tech team to truly get back into a rhythm, and that will benefit Texas in this game.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick

Texas might win the game, but this is a big spread, and Texas Tech regularly plays Texas tough. Take Tech.

Final Texas Tech-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech +8.5