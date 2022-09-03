Texas Tech Red Raiders Volleyball Set for 3-Game Weekend Slate

With a 3-0 record under their belts, the Texas Tech Red Raiders head to Athens, Georgia this weekend for a three-game slate on the campus of the Georgia Bulldogs for the 2022 Bulldog Classic.

The Red Raiders are set to face the College of Charleston on Friday before one Matchup apiece Saturday against Charlotte and Georgia.

Tech heads into the tournament after going undefeated at the Irish Invitational in South Bend, Indiana last weekend.

The Red Raiders defeated the host school, Notre Dame, 3-1 after being tied 1-1 after two sets. Tech won the third set 25-17 before taking the fourth set 25-19 in an impressive performance. They followed this up with a straight sets win over the Milwaukee Panthers.

