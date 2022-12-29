Texas Tech Red Raiders Top Ole Miss Rebels in Texas Bowl 42-25

The Texas Tech Red Raiders beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Wednesday night’s TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston 42-25 to improve to 2-1 all-time in Texas Bowl play.

It’s Tech’s third visit to the Texas Bowl, after having appeared in 2012 and 2015. The Red Raiders are 1-1 in previous Texas Bowl games played.

Tech poured on both defense and offense in the first half, holding a 26-7 lead behind two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown from quarterback Tyler Shough. Kicker Trey Wolf added two field goals.

