Texas Tech Red Raiders Soccer Set to Close Out Non-Conference Schedule Against Fresno State Bulldogs

While the Texas Tech Red Raiders football team hits the road to finish out their non-conference schedule, the soccer team will do so at home on Friday against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

So far this season the Red Raiders are 3-2-3, however at home they are an impressive 2-1-1. A win on Friday against the Bulldogs would be extra special, as it would be the 100th win all-time at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Bulldogs enter their Matchup against the Red Raiders winless in seven games, maintaining an 0-5-2 record. Of course, just like any other sport, overlooking an opponent could lead to a disastrous result for the Red Raiders.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button