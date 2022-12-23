Texas Tech Red Raiders Sign All-CUSA Transfer Center Rusty Staats

The Texas Tech Red Raiders signed a top 25 recruiting class for just the second time in program history after closing out Early National Signing Day on Wednesday at No. 23 per SI99 rankings.

Coach Joey McGuire and staff bolstered several Offensive positions including wide receiver, running back, and the Offensive line.

On Thursday, the Offensive line got even better, with the signing of Offensive line transfer Rusty Staats from Western Kentucky. Staats was one of the best centers in the nation this past season while with the Hilltoppers.

