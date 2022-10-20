Texas Tech Red Raiders Basketball Hopes to Speed ​​Up Offense, Adapt to New Faces in 2022

Texas Tech is just weeks away from its regular season opener, and the Red Raiders are going to start the year ranked 25th in the AP Top 25. That’s a good sign for head Coach Mark Adams and his squad, but they’ve got a lot to prove in 2022.

Tech lost a large portion of their production from last season to graduation and transfers, but they’ve restocked with plenty of their own new talent, like standout forward Fardaws Aimaq.

Aimaq, though, has been sidelined with a foot injury and won’t be back until conference play begins. Until then, Adams thinks his revamped Squad has the depth to compete, and Tech’s staff is overhauling the offense to cater to the team’s new strengths.

